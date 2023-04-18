Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fulton
- 22Tumilty
- 15McGowan
- 4O'Reilly
- 12Sparrow
- 8Martin
- 24Lawson
- 18Mimnaugh
- 17Tiehi
- 21Smith
- 9Ashley-Seal
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 7Spence
- 10Zanatta
- 11Smith
- 16Stephenson
- 19Winter
- 23De Bolle
- 31Smith
- 37McGinn
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 23Delaney
- 30Boyd
- 18Allardice
- 4Welsh
- 22Shaw
- 10Doran
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 16Hyde
- 17Mackay
- 21MacKay
- 24Samuels
- 28Woods
- 33Nicolson
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Reghan Tumilty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Daniel O'Reilly.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Sparrow.
Attempt missed. Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Benny Ashley-Seal (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.