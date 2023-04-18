Close menu
Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 22Tumilty
  • 15McGowan
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 12Sparrow
  • 8Martin
  • 24Lawson
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 17Tiehi
  • 21Smith
  • 9Ashley-Seal

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 7Spence
  • 10Zanatta
  • 11Smith
  • 16Stephenson
  • 19Winter
  • 23De Bolle
  • 31Smith
  • 37McGinn

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 23Delaney
  • 30Boyd
  • 18Allardice
  • 4Welsh
  • 22Shaw
  • 10Doran
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 16Hyde
  • 17Mackay
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Woods
  • 33Nicolson
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  3. Post update

    Reghan Tumilty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Daniel O'Reilly.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Sparrow.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Benny Ashley-Seal (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee331610760362458
2Queen's Park331761059451457
3Partick Thistle331571159411852
4Inverness CT341410104843552
5Ayr331491058421651
6Morton33121294841748
7Raith Rovers33119134445-142
8Arbroath33615122944-1533
9Hamilton3479182859-3130
10Cove Rangers3369183673-3727
View full Scottish Championship table

