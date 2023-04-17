Close menu
Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk19:45FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v FC Edinburgh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline332111158193974
2Falkirk331710662352761
3Airdrieonians33168976463056
4Alloa331661151411054
5Queen of Sth33146135054-448
6FC Edinburgh33145145548747
7Montrose33129124647-145
8Kelty Hearts3399153447-1336
9Clyde3348213164-3320
10Peterhead3336241678-6215
