Andy Robertson (second from left) was shown a yellow card for dissent after his clash with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis (far right)

The assistant referee involved in an incident with Liverpool's Andy Robertson has been punished "enough", says the head of a referees' charity.

Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down while an investigation into the incident on Sunday, in which he seemed to elbow Robertson, is completed.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett said Hatzidakis' career "could be in jeopardy" if found guilty.

"It has been blown a little bit out of proportion," said Martin Cassidy.

Cassidy, the chief executive officer of Ref Support UK, told BBC Sport: "We should never advocate violence or match officials hitting anyone but it genuinely looks like Andy Robertson grabs him and Con pushes him to get off.

"They haven't suspended Andy Robertson. It is a little bit of an overreaction."

Hatzidakis made contact with Robertson's chin after the Scotland international approached him at the end of the first half in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton said the assistant referee "has to be banned".

"There is a line," he told 5 Live's Monday Night Club programme. "The assistant crossed it in that moment and will probably serve a suspension."

The Robertson incident follows the eight-game ban given to Fulham striker Alexsandar Mitrovic, who pushed a referee during a match against Manchester United.

New York Times football writer Rory Smith said the suggestion Hatzidakis should lose his job is "excessive".

"If his career is over that has a different meaning to someone who does not earn what Mitrovic earns," Smith said.

Cassidy added: "Eric Cantona jumped into the crowd and kicked somebody and still came back and scored in an FA Cup final.

"Why should we treat match officials any different? Yes, we are the guardians of standards and they look on us more strictly but that isn't a free for all.

"No, his career is not over. He will learn from it.

"What has happened to Con already, the fact he looks like he has been proven guilty and taken off games, I think that is enough."

'Bring in an exclusion zone'

As well as calling for tougher rules allowing only captains can speak to officials, Cassidy said football needs to introduce an "exclusion zone" around referees which would stop players getting too close.

"All of these situations are happening when a player makes contact with a referee," he said.

"It has been going on for years.

"Let's create a safe area where everyone agrees you don't go within a metre or two metres.

"Let's create an exclusion zone where if you go that close to a match official you get a card no matter what. That might make the game a bit less aggressive and more productive."