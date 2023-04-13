Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Ross County, St Johnstone, Dundee Utd
Craig Moore, John Park and Davie Weir are the obvious candidates to replace Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, according to former club captain Barry Ferguson. (Record)
Rangers manager Michael Beale says he will take charge of the club's summer transfer business following Wilson's departure to Nottingham Forest. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers are linked with taking Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torres, 20, on loan. (Express)
Former Rangers right-back Kirk Broadfoot says Ibrox captain James Tavernier's statistics from the full-back position are "crazy". (Record)
Celtic great Tom Boyd hopes Rangers supporters will be allowed back into Celtic Park soon. (Record)
Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis is preparing for further surgery on troublesome hamstring and groin issues. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Johnstone forward Chris Kane is likely to miss the rest of the season. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson urges support for Scotland's referees. (Record)
Dons midfielder Ross McCrorie never lost faith in the Aberdeen squad during a difficult January. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin would still be in charge of Aberdeen had the Dons players performed better for him. (Express)
Defender Scott McMann says Dundee United's supporters deserve more than one away victory in the Scottish Premiership this season. (Courier - subscription required)
Jason Cummings, who switched allegiance from Scotland to Australia, fears hostility the next time he returns to the former. (Sun)