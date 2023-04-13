Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Craig Moore played for Rangers over two spells

Craig Moore, John Park and Davie Weir are the obvious candidates to replace Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, according to former club captain Barry Ferguson. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he will take charge of the club's summer transfer business following Wilson's departure to Nottingham Forest. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are linked with taking Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torres, 20, on loan. (Express) external-link

Former Rangers right-back Kirk Broadfoot says Ibrox captain James Tavernier's statistics from the full-back position are "crazy". (Record) external-link

Celtic great Tom Boyd hopes Rangers supporters will be allowed back into Celtic Park soon. (Record) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis is preparing for further surgery on troublesome hamstring and groin issues. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone forward Chris Kane is likely to miss the rest of the season. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson urges support for Scotland's referees. (Record) external-link

Dons midfielder Ross McCrorie never lost faith in the Aberdeen squad during a difficult January. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin would still be in charge of Aberdeen had the Dons players performed better for him. (Express) external-link

Defender Scott McMann says Dundee United's supporters deserve more than one away victory in the Scottish Premiership this season. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Jason Cummings, who switched allegiance from Scotland to Australia, fears hostility the next time he returns to the former. (Sun) external-link