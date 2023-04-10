Hearts' chief executive says the club "should be in third place" as he indicated it is up to Steven Naismith to prove himself for the manager's job on a long-term basis.

Naismith, 36, has been appointed as interim boss after Robbie Neilson was sacked on Sunday. Naismith's first game is away to Hibernian on Saturday.

McKinlay says the dismissal was "not a kneejerk or gut decision" after Saturday's loss to St Mirren as Hearts dropped to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

"We should be in third place and I believe we'll get back to third place by the end of the season," said McKinlay.

"We want to give ourselves the best opportunity in those last seven games of finishing third in the league. We know what comes with that (European qualification) and it's very important to us. The turnover, roughly, you're looking at between £5m and £6m extra.

"I don't think we're that far away from Aberdeen's budget. Our budget is the third biggest.

"Steven is now the incumbent until the end of the season and he has an opportunity to show us why he should be that person longer-term. He's incredibly appreciative of the opportunity and very excited by the chance that he now has. It's up to Steven to show us how much of a serious contender he is."

Neilson, 42, returned to the club as manager in 2020 and oversaw two Scottish Cup finals and a third-placed finish in the top flight last season.

However, five successive defeats meant the club exited this season's Scottish Cup and dropped below Aberdeen in the Premiership.

McKinlay revealed the club were "inundated" with CVs and phone calls within 30 minutes of Neilson's departure but believes the board will take their time over appointing a permanent manager.

"I want a manager that wins games," said the chief executive. "Ultimately, I want a manager that has a proven track record as a winner.

"Over the last few weeks, the results have been poor but I think also the performances have left quite a lot to be desired. We got to a stage where it was hard to see how we were going to be able to turn it around.

"He (Neilson) was very gracious in the discussion we had.

"I wouldn't say I've been disappointed in the recruitment, I think there's been players that we've signed that you could argue haven't been given an opportunity to show how good they are.

"We're expecting players, if they come into the first team at Hearts, they are playing for a team that we believe should be and is the third best team in the league."