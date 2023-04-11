Match ends, USA 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
The USA completed a friendly double over the Republic of Ireland with a 1-0 win in St Louis.
A first international goal from Alana Cook, two minutes before half-time, gave the world champions a second victory in four days over the Republic.
Cook launched a speculative ball into the box which goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, who was badly positioned, could not prevent from going in.
The US had beaten Ireland 2-0 in the first of two meetings on Saturday.
In that match, striker Mallory Swanson tore a patellar tendon in her left knee, an injury which is likely to keep her out of their defence of the World Cup.
Ireland, who play hosts Australia in their opening World Cup match on July 20, had created opportunities in St Louis before falling behind.
Lucy Quinn twice had a chance from Katie McCabe crosses but, after falling behind, they rarely looked like getting back on terms.
Defender Becky Sauerbrunn came close to a first international goal on her 216th appearance for the US when she hit the crossbar, having been honoured in a ceremony in her hometown for passing 200 caps.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Murphy
- 3Huerta
- 15Cook
- 4SauerbrunnSubstituted forDavidsonat 29'minutes
- 5O'HaraSubstituted forKruegerat 45'minutes
- 2Sanchez
- 17SullivanSubstituted forErtzat 45'minutes
- 10HoranSubstituted forMewisat 60'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forRodmanat 45'minutes
- 13MorganSubstituted forHatchat 45'minutes
- 28Thompson
Substitutes
- 1Naeher
- 6Williams
- 7Hatch
- 8Ertz
- 12Davidson
- 14Sonnett
- 19Dunn
- 20Krueger
- 22Mewis
- 23Fox
- 25Rodman
- 27Girma
R. of Ireland
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Brosnan
- 14PayneSubstituted forO'Hanlonat 84'minutes
- 6ConnollyBooked at 90mins
- 4Quinn
- 7CaldwellSubstituted forNolanat 58'minutes
- 11McCabe
- 15QuinnSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 69'minutes
- 10O'Sullivan
- 8LittlejohnBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGrantat 58'minutes
- 24ShevaSubstituted forO'Gormanat 69'minutes
- 22CarusaSubstituted forBarrettat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 3Stapleton
- 5O'Riordan
- 9Barrett
- 12McLaughlin
- 13O'Gorman
- 16Moloney
- 17Finn
- 18McEvoy
- 19Nolan
- 20Larkin
- 21Grant
- 23Walsh
- 26O'Hanlon
- 27Whitehouse
- Referee:
- Crystal Sobers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
Booking
Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Trinity Rodman (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Julie Ertz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucy Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amber Barrett.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alyssa Thompson (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Amber Barrett replaces Kyra Carusa.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Tara O'Hanlon replaces Heather Payne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Hatch (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Casey Krueger with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Hatch (USA) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofia Huerta.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Tierna Davidson.
Post update
Foul by Trinity Rodman (USA).
Post update
Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.