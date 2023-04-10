Last updated on .From the section Welsh

"Our thoughts at this time are with both supporters," said Caernarfon Town FC as the incident unfolded

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is investigating the crowd trouble that led to a Cymru Premier League game being abandoned at the weekend.

North Wales Police said one "seriously injured" fan had been taken to hospital from Saturday's game between Flint Town United and Caernarfon Town at Flint's Cae y Castell ground.

An FAW official confirmed the investigation is under way.

The official said: "There's nothing further to add at this moment in time."

The disturbance took place around 15 minutes into the match and players were ordered off the field with the hosts leading 2-0.

Caernarfon said two of their fans were injured during the incident.

North Wales Police and British Transport Police were deployed at nearby Flint Train Station to prevent further disorder after the game.

Police also put a 24-hour dispersal order in place in Flint until 18:30 BST on Sunday, giving officers the power to stop any groups from gathering and requiring them not to return.

Police also appealed for witnesses to the disorder to get in touch. external-link

Flint Town said a decision on any potential new date for the fixture would be communicated in due course.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 17:40 on Saturday 8 April to an incident at Flint Football Club.

"We deployed two rapid response vehicles, an emergency ambulance and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was conveyed by air to University Hospital Aintree for further treatment."