Partick Thistle are appealing for information after an allegation of "racial comments being made" during Friday's game with Queen's Park.

Thistle won the Scottish Championship match 4-0.

"We are seeking information from supporters that were situated in the John Lambie Stand," the club stated. external-link

"We would ask anyone who witnessed any such behaviour to get in touch with CEO Gerry Britton."

The club added: "All information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence. Partick Thistle has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and will do everything possible to ensure no incidents of racist behaviour take place within Firhill stadium."