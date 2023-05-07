Yaya Toure scored 62 Premier League goals during his time in England

You must be a cool customer to step up and take a penalty - but who has been the best player from 12 yards in the Premier League era?

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards attempt to answer that question on the latest episode of Match of the Day Top 10.

You can find the choices of Lineker, Shearer and Richards below. See what you think, then pick the order you would rank them in.

Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure won the Premier League three times with Manchester City

Clubs: Manchester City (2010-2018)

Premier League penalty goals: 11

Yaya Toure could do it all. Whether it was a powerful run the length of the pitch or curling a shot into the top corner from distance, Toure was wonderful technician. And, when he set the ball down on the penalty spot, the keeper had no chance.

Matt le Tissier

Matt le Tissier was the first midfielder to score 100 goals in the Premier League

Clubs: Southampton (1986-2002)

Premier League penalty goals: 24

Matt le Tissier was a superb midfielder, dubbed 'Le God' by Southampton supporters. But it wasn't just his mesmerising feet and effortless play that made him so dangerous - his precision from the spot was phenomenal. He only missed one penalty during his career, which was saved by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley.

Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy helped Fulham reach the final of the Europa League in 2010

Clubs: Liverpool (1997-2004), Charlton (2004-2006), Tottenham (2006-2007), Fulham (2007-2012)

Premier League penalty goals: 18

Danny Murphy epitomised the all-action captain - leading by example, making crunching tackles, putting in maximum effort and shouldering the responsibility of taking important penalties.

Julian Dicks

Julian Dicks played for Liverpool, West Ham and Birmingham City

Clubs: West Ham (1988-1993 and 1994-1999), Liverpool (1993-1994)

Premier League penalty goals: 15

A no-nonsense defender, Julian Dicks was often entrusted with taking spot-kicks wherever he played. He scored 15 penalties in the Premier League, enjoying a successful career - most notably at Liverpool and West Ham.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry was runner-up to Pavel Nedved for the Ballon d'Or in 2003

Clubs: Arsenal (1999-2007 and 2012)

Premier League penalty goals: 23

Scintillating pace, clinical finishing and the ability to take the game by the scruff of the neck, Thierry Henry is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest players. He could take a penalty as well as anyone, too.

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer has scored the most penalties in the Premier League

Clubs: Southampton (1988-1992), Blackburn Rovers (1992-1996), Newcastle United (1996-2006)

Premier League penalty goals: 56

The Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals, Alan Shearer has converted the most penalties in the competition's history. No-one has come close to Shearer's 56 goals from the spot, and his no-nonsense approach to spot-kicks served him well over the years.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is third in the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer table

Clubs: Tottenham (2009-present)

Premier League penalty goals: 32

Harry Kane is another serial goalscorer on this list, and he is closing in on Shearer's all-time record, as well as his penalty tally. When Spurs' number 10 steps up to the spot, the ball is likely to hit the back of the net.

Jorginho

Only two of Jorginho's Premier League goals have not come from the penalty spot

Clubs: Chelsea (2018-2023), Arsenal (2023-present)

Premier League penalty goals: 19

Jorginho's unique technique and success from the spot is well known for Chelsea and Italy. Now at Arsenal, the midfielder will hope to add to his tally of penalties, with 19 of his 21 goals in the Premier League being from spot-kicks.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has scored 133 Premier League goals in 222 appearances

Clubs: Chelsea (2014-16), Liverpool (2017-present)

Premier League penalty goals: 18

Another relentless goalscorer, Mohamed Salah finds the back of the net from almost anywhere. This includes from 12 yards out, with Liverpool safe in the knowledge the Egyptian's run-up usually results in the keeper being beaten.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has only missed two penalties in the past five years

Clubs: Newcastle (2015-2018), Brentford (2020-present)

Premier League penalty goals: 11

Until Ivan Toney's penalty miss in Brentford's 2-1 loss to Newcastle in April, he had not missed from 12 yards for five years. The Bees striker is calm every time he steps up, and mostly guides his efforts with enough power and precision to beat the keeper.