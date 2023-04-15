Saturday's Championship reports
Last updated on .From the section Football
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Match report to follow.
Blackpool v Wigan Athletic
Match report to follow.
Millwall v Preston North End
Match report to follow.
Queens Park Rangers v Coventry City
Match report to follow.
Reading v Burnley
Match report to follow.
Rotherham United v Luton Town
Match report to follow.
Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
Match report to follow.
Sunderland v Birmingham City
Match report to follow.
Swansea City v Huddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
Watford v Bristol City
Match report to follow.
Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
Match report to follow.