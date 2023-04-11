Emma Watson never imagined she would score two goals in only her second Scotland appearance at the age of 17 and admits "it feels a bit crazy".

The Rangers midfielder was described as "outstanding" by head coach Pedro Martinez Losa after Friday's debut in a 1-0 win over Australia.

She followed that by showing her scoring prowess in Scotland's 4-0 drubbing of Costa Rica at Hampden.

"It doesn't feel real at the moment," Watson said.

The teenager, who made her Rangers debut in August 2021 aged 15, said she is "very proud of myself" given she realises international football is "a big step up, physically, tactically, technically".

Asked how far she can now go in the game, she replied: "I'll go back to my club and I'll keep working, keep improving hopefully, get another call up and just take it a step at a time."

It was the kind of mature, level-headed response that has so impressed the national boss and her team-mates.

Scotland were captained on the night by Caroline Weir and Watson revealed the Real Madrid midfielder has been inspirational in her development.

"Since I was young, I've looked up to Caroline a lot - I think she's a fantastic player and obviously we play the same position," she said.

"Over this week, I've definitely taken pointers and watched what she is doing because she is obviously playing at the highest level and that's where I want to go. I'm just trying to learn from everyone and be like a sponge."

Weir, who said being captain and scoring herself in a 4-0 win would provide "a special memory", has been impressed with Watson having been "excited" to see her play for the first time at close hand.

"What's impressed me most about her this week is her attitude," she said. "She is so keen to learn, she's keen to speak to me and other midfielders and she's got a great attitude and obviously her talent - you can see it there.

"She's actually really physical for her age - she gets stuck in, which I've been impressed by - and technically she is good as well. Hopefully it's the start of more caps and goals at Hampden."

Not surprisingly, Martinez Losa has been convinced that Watson is not only "a special player" but is now firmly part of his set-up.

"But I think it is important we all keep the feet on the floor," he added. "She is very mature, but she is still 17 years old."