Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
AC MilanAC Milan20:00NapoliNapoli
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan v Napoli: Leading scorer Victor Osimhen misses Champions League quarter-final

European Football

AC Milan's Rafael Leao scores against Napoli in Serie A
Napoli suffered only their third Serie A defeat of the season when they lost 4-0 at home to AC Milan on 2 April

Napoli will be without their main goal threat Victor Osimhen because of injury for the all-Italian Champions League quarter-final first leg with AC Milan.

Nigeria forward Osimhen has helped put Napoli on the brink of their first Serie A title since 1990 with 21 goals.

He has failed to recover in time from a thigh injury and will not be involved on Wednesday.

"It doesn't make a difference, Napoli have great players, they're all good," said AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez.

Napoli are 16 points clear at the top of Serie A with nine matches left but lost 4-0 at home to AC Milan in the league on 2 April.

That will count for nothing when the teams meet on Wednesday, said AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

"The match in the league will obviously give us an idea, but there's no way it will be the same match again," added Pioli, whose side sit fourth in the domestic table, 22 points behind Napoli.

"I think we can expect something different from Napoli so we need to be aware whether we need to make changes from the match in the league."

