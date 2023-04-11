Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne are within touching distance of their first Irish Premiership title after a 2-0 win against Cliftonville moved them 10 points clear at the top.

Crusaders came from behind to defeat Coleraine 3-1 at Seaview.

Newry took a huge step towards securing survival with a 1-0 victory against bottom side Portadown while Dungannon Swifts lost 2-0 to Carrick Rangers.

At Mourneview Park, Glenavon beat Ballymena 3-2 to consolidate seventh spot.

Larne close in on title

Larne could win the league title as early as Wednesday night if Glentoran defeat Linfield at Windsor Park after a comfortable victory at Solitude saw Tiernan Lynch's side stretched their advantage at the Premiership summit.

It was a largely subdued first half before Lee Bonis opened the scoring in the 28th minute. A long ball over the top by Shaun Want was not dealt with by Odhran Casey and Bonis ran off Jonny Addis before slotting home past a helpless Nathan Gartside.

Larne came close to to going in at the interval with a two goal advantage when former Cliftonville left-back Aaron Donnelly had his effort from 18-yards saved by Gartside.

The visitors would eventually double their lead in the 58th minute when Andy Ryan ran in behind the Cliftonville defence before cutting the ball back for January signing Joe Thomson, who made no mistake from the edge of the penalty area.

Lynch's side continued to edge possession in the second half and had a chance to wrap up the game with seven minutes remaining. Cian Bolger rose highest to meet Michael Glynn's free-kick, but the defender's header from close range was just off target.

All attention will now turn to Windsor Park as the Blues look to delay Larne's title celebrations for a few more days.

Crues mark Baxter milestone with win

Two goals from Jordan Forsythe and a 20th goal of the season from top scorer Philip Lowry saw Crusaders defeat Coleraine 3-1 as Stephen Baxter celebrated his 900th game in charge of the Seaview side.

Coleraine struck the opening goal seven minutes before half-time as Andy Scott was brought down in the penalty area by a rash tackle from Forsythe.

Referee Keith Kennedy pointed immediately to the spot, and Michael McCrudden stepped up to take the penalty, his effort having too much power for home keeper Jonathan Tuffey.

It was also from a spot-kick at the same end seven minutes after half-time that Crusaders levelled. Coleraine midfielder Jack O'Mahony was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area, and Forsythe made no mistake from 12-yards, firing high into the roof of the net past Gareth Deane.

The comeback was complete in the 65th minute and it was no surprise that it was the Lowry who gave them the lead. Ross Clarke crossed from the left and the midfielder timed his run perfectly to head home from six-yards out to make it 2-1.

It was Clarke again with the assist as Crusaders stretched their lead in the 77th minute. His cross was misjudged by Deane, and Forsythe had the simple task of scrambling the ball home from close range for his second of the night and Crusaders' third.

Crusaders leapfrog Glentoran into fourth with a win which also moves them three points behind Linfield in the race for second.

Glenavon consolidate seventh

Glenavon remain favourites to finish seventh and claim a European play-off place after beating Ballymena United for the second time in just over a week, this time 3-2 at Mourneview Park.

Ballymena came close to taking a 12th-minute lead when Sean Graham took advantage of a defensive slip to earn a yard of space inside the penalty area, but his curling shot came back off the crossbar.

It was the home side who broke the deadlock on 20 minutes as Jack Malone's shot from the edge of the area was pushed out by Ballymena keeper Jordan Williamson, but the ball was returned into the danger area by Peter Campbell for Matthew Fitzpatrick to score from close range.

Ballymena hit the woodwork for a second time inside the opening half hour when Kenny Kane's shot came back off the post.

Straight away at the other end, Glenavon should have doubled their lead when Jamie Doran put Campbell clear on goal, but the winger lost his footing at the vital moment and could only scoop his effort over.

Remarkably the woodwork was struck for a third time in first half stoppage time when Jack Malone's 25-yard free kick rattled the post.

Glenavon doubled their advantage three minutes after the break after some poor Ballymena defending and a weak punch from keeper Williamson, with Fitzpatrick gleefully snapping up the chance to fire home.

Ballymena quickly got back into the game on 53 minutes when Kenny Kane's shot was handled by Aaron Rogers and Mikey Place narrowly squeezed the resulting spot kick past Rory Brown.

But the Sky Blues' hopes of getting something from the game suffered a blow on 73 minutes when Dougie Wilson brought down Isaac Baird, and Malone confidently fired the penalty past Williamson.

Craig Farquhar headed home a consolation goal for Ballymena in stoppage time, but United have now gone 14 league games without a victory and are not yet mathematically clear of the threat of the relegation play-off.

Carrick sink struggling Swifts

The gap between Dungannon Swifts and safety grows bigger after defeat by Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

David Cushley opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when the Carrick captain's sent Swifts stopper Declan Dunne the wrong way from the penalty spot. The home side were awarded the penalty after Michael Ruddy clumsily fouled Nedas Maciulaitis inside the box.

Cushley got his second of the game when his strike from distance was originally saved by Dunne, before the stopper spilled the ball into the back of his own net to double the home side's lead.

Ruddy's night went from bad to worse when in injury time he was shown a straight red card after a late tackle on Alex Gawne.

It was a game of few chances with the visitors' best opportunity coming just before the full-time whistle when James Knowle's free-kick from a dangerous position pinged off the crossbar.

The result means that Stuart King's men remain five points behind seventh-placed Glenavon, while the gap between 11th-placed Dungannon and Newry City in tenth extends to five.

Newry boost survival hopes

Newry City claimed a crucial three points at Shamrock Park, which means they can't automatically be relegated but may still be involved in the relegation/promotion play-off.

James Teelan opened the scoring on 36 minutes, firing into an open net as he reacted the quickest from a Jethren Barr save from Brian Healy.

Portadown's best chance of the first half fell to Luke Wilson when he headed straight at Steven Maguire from a Mark Russell cross.

The home side had another chance on 35 minutes as Paddy McNally's looping header was cleared off the line.

Portadown enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half and created their best opening on 78 minutes when Wilson headed just wide of the right post from an Alberto Balde corner.

The result leaves Portadown five points behind Dungannon Swifts with hopes of survival still possible, although slim.