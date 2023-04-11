Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Bellingham has been described as "exceptional" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will not pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer because of the money involved.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with the Reds but any move for the England international could cost in excess of £100m at least.

The size of the deal compared to the changes needed at Liverpool mean they do not consider it a viable option.

The Reds are eighth in the Premier League and 12 points off the top four.

Their struggles this season have seen manager Jurgen Klopp state there will be changes at the club in the summer and the German has described Bellingham as "exceptional".

"With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn," said Klopp about Bellingham in December following the player's performances at the 2022 World Cup.

"So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund."

Bellingham, who moved to Dortmund from Birmingham City aged 17 in 2020, has played 37 games for the German club this season and scored 10 goals as well as registering six assists.

He is still admired by the Anfield club but the decision to pull out of any move for him is not thought to be about the player but more about the priorities and extent of the summer rebuild required.

Klopp recently said discussions regarding transfers had taken place during the international break and the development regarding Bellingham comes with Liverpool's owners - Fenway Sports Group - seeking new investment in the club.

Speaking prior to Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Klopp said that "whatever we do next year will never be enough from people's point of view and your [the media's] point of view".

He added: "But yes, with smart recruitment we will improve - definitely. That is the plan."