Jude Bellingham: Liverpool will not make move for England midfielder in summer

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

From the section Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham
Bellingham has been described as "exceptional" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will not pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer because of the money involved.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with the Reds but any move for the England international could cost in excess of £100m at least.

The size of the deal compared to the changes needed at Liverpool mean they do not consider it a viable option.

The Reds are eighth in the Premier League and 12 points off the top four.

Their struggles this season have seen manager Jurgen Klopp state there will be changes at the club in the summer and the German has described Bellingham as "exceptional".

"With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn," said Klopp about Bellingham in December following the player's performances at the 2022 World Cup.

"So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund."

Bellingham, who moved to Dortmund from Birmingham City aged 17 in 2020, has played 37 games for the German club this season and scored 10 goals as well as registering six assists.

He is still admired by the Anfield club but the decision to pull out of any move for him is not thought to be about the player but more about the priorities and extent of the summer rebuild required.

Klopp recently said discussions regarding transfers had taken place during the international break and the development regarding Bellingham comes with Liverpool's owners - Fenway Sports Group - seeking new investment in the club.

Speaking prior to Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Klopp said that "whatever we do next year will never be enough from people's point of view and your [the media's] point of view".

He added: "But yes, with smart recruitment we will improve - definitely. That is the plan."

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by Ron swanson, today at 23:11

    Bellingham not interested in playing for Liverpool then. He would have fit in in a Klopp team but now probably another benchwarmer at City. Unless Saudi check down the back of their sofas and nab him.

  • Comment posted by 12thMan, today at 23:11

    A rare sight in football, where consideration is made regarding improving the team as a whole rather than spend big on just player. I rate that but do hope they viable alternatives.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 23:11

    Bigly,if true. Sums up the ambition of Liverpool and Klopp. Relegation beckons for them next year.

  • Comment posted by OriginalJonBlaze, today at 23:10

    Yes and I will not be making a move for Beyoncé…… because she wouldn’t have me anyway :/

    Please cut the BS. We lost Jude when top 4 became untenable.

  • Comment posted by Adrian, today at 23:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by anfieldpaul, today at 23:07

    An opinion purporting to be journalism published by BBC Salford for clicks and troll hate.
    Utterly worthless

    • Reply posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 23:09

      RuGbY LeAgUe fan replied:
      The BBC love LieVarPool.

  • Comment posted by Beeb account, today at 23:07

    I’ve no skin in this game but not a single source or quote?
    This is supposed to be a NEWS site.
    As it stands this article is presented as mere supposition and no better than idle gossip.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 23:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by paul w, today at 23:07

    Or is it because they know he wants to join Man City ?

    • Reply posted by DeadlyDarwin, today at 23:11

      DeadlyDarwin replied:
      Why would he want to join s small club in Stockport who are facing 115 financial irregularity charges?

  • Comment posted by G Scott, today at 23:07

    😂. Cause he’s British the price is doubled.

  • Comment posted by KG, today at 23:06

    In other words, why would one of the hottest prospects in world football go to a Club who are so far from the top of the game? He’d be better going to Brighton.

    • Reply posted by paul w, today at 23:10

      paul w replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 23:06

    More like:
    Liverpool will avoid embarrassment of being turned down.

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 23:06

    I'd also like to add that Raith Rovers won't be bidding for Bellingham in the summer.

  • Comment posted by The Road End , today at 23:04

    It’s a shame that the owners aren’t willing to back Klopp so he can get the players he wanted and we desperately need but it’s no surprise.
    We need at least 2 quality midfielders in the summer plus a quality CB and maybe even a RB and with a maximum budget of £150-£200m we where never going to spend more than half of it on Bellingham

  • Comment posted by rocktapper, today at 23:04

    it was obvious that Liverpool would never go for Jude... no one was really taken in by all the talk... FSG sweet spot for players is between 30-50mn... 75mn max

  • Comment posted by But wewon D Can of 7up Cup, today at 23:04

    Midtable LiVARpool a club in decline is not going to be able to attract top players..
    Sure they have not won a game since winning the Can of 7up Cup 5 WEEKS ago.
    And they are still celebrating it..
    That's how much ambition they have.

    • Reply posted by fishing for songs, today at 23:06

      fishing for songs replied:
      didn't man united win the last trophy 5 weeks ago? Uneducated to say the least, yawn

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 23:03

    Seems to be a problem with autocorrect on the headline. It should have read
    Liverpool with not make a move for Jude Bellingham in the summer because his agent has told them that he would not be interested in joining such a team any time soon.

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 23:03

    Don't you mean "Bellingham had no plans to make move to Liverpool in the summer"?

  • Comment posted by Red Adair, today at 23:02

    will die knowing no Manc club will win more than 6 Champions Leagues/European cups in my life time!

    • Reply posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 23:06

      RuGbY LeAgUe fan replied:
      Ah, the ubiquitous "we used to be good but we also got all English clubs banned from Europe" post

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 23:02

    Liverpool should try and get that Mane fella, he looks real good.

    • Reply posted by The Road End , today at 23:06

      The Road End replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

