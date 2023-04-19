Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Pears
  • 2Brittain
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 36Wharton
  • 27Travis
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 8Szmodics
  • 19Hedges
  • 9Gallagher
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 6Morton
  • 10Dolan
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Wharton
  • 23Dack
  • 33Phillips

Coventry

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 16McNally
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Doyle
  • 7Norton-Cuffy
  • 38Hamer
  • 14Sheaf
  • 28Eccles
  • 27Bidwell
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 2Panzo
  • 6Kelly
  • 11Wilson-Esbrand
  • 18Maguire
  • 19Walker
  • 23Dabo
  • 44Tyler
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley422614280324892
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton422014853361774
4Middlesbrough422181379512871
5Millwall431811145042865
6West Brom421712135445963
7Blackburn41196164547-263
8Sunderland431614136152962
9Coventry421614125243962
10Preston421711144147-662
11Norwich421710155547861
12Watford421514135147459
13Swansea421511165759-256
14Bristol City431314165053-353
15Birmingham431411184653-753
16Hull421314154857-953
17Stoke431410195450452
18Rotherham421016164656-1046
19Huddersfield431111214261-1944
20QPR421110214067-2743
21Cardiff41119213450-1642
22Reading42139204362-1942
23Blackpool43911234469-2538
24Wigan43913213563-2837
