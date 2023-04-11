Close menu

Premier League quiz: Name the managers at the start of the 2021-22 season

The life of a Premier League manager is more unpredictable than ever.

There have been 23 managerial changes in the English top flight since the start of last season.

We have set you a challenge: name the 20 managers who were in charge at Premier League clubs at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Who was Everton manager? What about Tottenham? And good luck remembering the Watford boss...

Can you name the Premier League managers at the start of last season?

Score: 0 / 20
05:00
You scored 0/20
ClubManager
