Leaders Walton & Hersham saw a 14-game winning streak come to an end at Footes Lane on Good Friday

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is proud of his players after they secured their Isthmian League survival.

A goalless draw on Good Friday with leaders Walton & Hersham coupled with an Easter Monday 2-2 draw at South Park ensured an 11th successive season in the eighth tier next term.

It came after Guernsey were bottom of the league in early January.

"The players have been outstanding over the last couple of months," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"To produce 29 points in just over a couple of months is quite impressive - it's almost play-off levels."

Guernsey were hit by injuries to key players, with the likes of Charlton Gauvain, Will Fazakerley and record goalscorer Ross Allen all out from early in the season.

But they are now 15th in the 20-team Isthmian League South Central Division and mathematically clear of the relegation play-off places.

"In early October and November we were down to 12 or 13 players and we had one striker," added Vance.

"So it's very difficult when you're at the level we're playing at, out of our comfort zone, you haven't got the tools in the toolbox and you can only play one way because you haven't got any cards to play.

"Having numbers back as well as significant players like Ross, allows you to have different styles of play and do different things - and the players are very receptive to those ideas.

"When you've got the assets available you can target certain games, you can make sure you don't get beaten in other games, whereas ultimately at the start of the season and when we were at our weakest, you're literally just scrapping for anything you can possibly get."