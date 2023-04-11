Last updated on .From the section Watford

Chris Wilder took Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League before taking charge of Middlesbrough in November 2021

Watford have insisted Chris Wilder will remain as head coach until the end of the season, calling speculation over his position "totally disrespectful".

Reports had suggested the 55-year-old's job at the Championship club was under threat after one win in six games since replacing Slaven Bilic last month.

With five matches of the season left Watford are six points adrift of the play-off spots, in 12th place.

Easter Monday's 2-2 draw at Coventry left them without a win in four games.

Wilder was appointed Watford's third boss of the season when he agreed to take over for the rest of the campaign on 7 March following Bilic's departure, who left after five months in charge and on a run of one win in eight Championship games.

His only win so far has been a 3-0 victory over Birmingham in his second match in charge.

"Chris Wilder will remain the club's head coach until at least the end of the 2022-23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March," technical director Ben Manga said. external-link

"The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff.

"As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there's still a chance of making the play-offs."

The Hornets are at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

Wilder is the club's ninth full-time boss since Javi Gracia's departure in September 2019.