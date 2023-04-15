Raynes Park Vale recorded a second win over Jersey Bulls this month - having come out 2-1 victors at Springfield on 1 April

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says his side needs to have a re-think for next season after being beaten 4-0 at leaders Raynes Park Vale in Combined Counties Premier South.

Brad Sweeney's goal gave Vale a 1-0 lead at half time.

Jake Gallagher got a second with 18 minutes left before two late goals from substitute Jordan Gallagher.

Bulls remain in third place in the division with two games to go - a spot they are likely to remain in.

Raynes Park are two points clear of second placed Badshot Lea with a game in hand - they have three matches to play and need two wins to guarantee the title.

It is the second season that Jersey have missed out on promotion from the ninth tier - they were fourth in their first campaign at the level last season.

"They'll be disappointed, we've just got to get through the last couple of games of the season and then regroup for next season and find out what everyone wants to do," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"No-one likes to be in this position where you're close and it's not quite happening, we've got to find a way to get to the next step and that's the challenge now for us all."

Freeman says his players have struggled to adapt to the more pragmatic style of play they have faced against some of the better sides this season - due in part to their lack of experience at that level.

"Our best players win games of football in Jersey regularly because they don't have the competition that's required," he added.

"We'll always try and play football, but the opposition combine it with a bit more physicality, a bit more street knowhow and how to manage a game, turn situations and turn teams into areas where they don't want to be.

"It's something we've spoken about a little bit over the last couple of months with our boys and it's something we'll have to look at a little bit more if we want to go the next step."