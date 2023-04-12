Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough chief executive David Paton has been banned from being a relevant person at a football club for two years, backdated to 19 May, 2022

Peterborough United have been given a suspended three-point deduction and fined £50,000 by the EFL for failing to comply with league regulations.

The club failed to declare chief executive officer David Paton as a relevant person in January 2022 and allowed him to act in that role without the written authority of the EFL.

Posh were charged in September and Paton had been suspended since then.

He has now left the League One club with immediate effect.

The three-point deduction is suspended until 31 December.

Posh said in a statement that they "regret the oversight" and apologised.

"We have implemented a rigorous set of procedures to ensure that such breaches do not occur in the future," they said. external-link

"We thank the EFL for completing its investigation in a thoroughly transparent and professional manner."