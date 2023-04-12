Last updated on .From the section Swansea

The Swansea.com Stadium changed its name from the Liberty Stadium in August 2021

Swansea City say an equity injection from the clubs owners will avoid the club adding more debt.

The Championship club confirmed their current owners had injected funds and increased their stake in the club.

Other shareholders - including Swansea's Supporters Trust - will see their shareholding diluted as a result.

"This investment will help fund ongoing running costs within the club and avoid more debt on the club's balance sheet," Swansea said in a statement.

It is understood the money injected will not have a bearing on Swansea's funds for transfers, with a lack of signings in January's transfer window seeing many fans voice their frustrations.

It was revealed last month that Swansea's majority owners Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and Jake Silverstein have held talks over securing fresh investment into the Championship club.

Discussions with interested parties are understood to have taken place.

Swansea, in their fifth season in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League in 2018, are keen to ease the hit of ongoing losses and help towards financial stability.