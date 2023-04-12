Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jordan Zemura (right) has not featured in Bournemouth's last five matches, with his last appearance coming against Arsenal at the start of March

Udinese will sign Bournemouth full-back Jordan Zemura on a free transfer when his Cherries contract expires in the summer, according to the Serie A club.

The Zimbabwe international will join the Italian side in July on a four-year deal until June 2027.

Zemura, 23, has made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries since joining from Charlton in 2019.

He was a regular in Gary O'Neil's squad this campaign but has not featured since the defeat at Arsenal on 4 March.

Before tweeting external-link , "Forza Udinese" to seemingly confirm his Cherries exit, Zemura took to social media to say: "A lot of news has circled in the last few days about my future. I'd like the focus to remain with the team and them staying in the Premier League.

"I wish them the best as always and I am sure they will achieve this."