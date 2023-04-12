Jordan Zemura: Udinese say they will sign defender when Bournemouth deal expires this summer
Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth
Udinese will sign Bournemouth full-back Jordan Zemura on a free transfer when his Cherries contract expires in the summer, according to the Serie A club.
The Zimbabwe international will join the Italian side in July on a four-year deal until June 2027.
Zemura, 23, has made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries since joining from Charlton in 2019.
He was a regular in Gary O'Neil's squad this campaign but has not featured since the defeat at Arsenal on 4 March.
Before tweeting, "Forza Udinese" to seemingly confirm his Cherries exit, Zemura took to social media to say: "A lot of news has circled in the last few days about my future. I'd like the focus to remain with the team and them staying in the Premier League.
"I wish them the best as always and I am sure they will achieve this."
- Our coverage of Bournemouth is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Cherries - go straight to all the best content