Nearly 6,000 fans watched Dunfermline secure promotion back to the Championship

As many predicted, Dunfermline Athletic have made it out of Scottish League 1 at the first time of asking, showing their superiority with a 5-0 thrashing of Queen of the South to clinch the title.

Now, having secured promotion with three games to spare, their fans will be dreaming of a return to the top tier for the first time since they were relegated in 2012.

In terms of fan base, the Fife club are too big for Scotland's third tier - and arguably too big for the second.

But, as Livingston manager David Martindale recently suggested, that doesn't a big club make.

More stable finances?

After nearly 6000 fans - more than watched any of Saturday's Championship games - cheered Dunfermline to title-clinching victory, manager James McPake was also quick to dismiss talk of the Pars being "a sleeping giant".

"We went to where we were because of a reason," he told BBC Scotland's Sportsound. "We find ourselves in a division because we deserve to be in it - last season wasn't good enough.

"But we are now out of that division and it is up to us to progress again."

You could say the harder work is about to begin considering Dunfermline have not been promoted to the top flight since 2010-2011 - and, even then, they came straight back down again.

The financial implications of that relegation contributed to the Fife club going into administration, being handed a points deduction and suffering a second successive relegation.

Since then, they have spent four seasons in League 1 and six in the Championship during which the closest they have come to reaching the Premiership has been two fourth-place finishes, losing in the play-offs both times.

Now, though, they will hope that the new ownership structure gives them a more stable financial base from which to mount a challenge.

Learning from experience

James McPake seems settled at East End Park after signing a new contract

The German football investment group Fussball GmbH acquired a 30% shareholding in September 2020 and, although its plan to increase that control was delayed last year, it has continued to put money into the club.

McPake, who recently signed a contract extension until 2026 along with assistant Dave Mackay, certainly expects some of that to come his way in terms of playing budget - and he'll need it.

The contrasting experience of Cove Rangers and Queen's Park in the Championship after promotion shows that fortunes can go either way depending on how a team strengthens.

McPake has experience of leading a side out of the Championship in his first management job with Dundee.

Asked if his present squad is equipped for what is often referred to as the most competitive league is Scotland, he replied: "Parts of it are - I've managed in that league for two and a half years, so I know the league really well.

"We know we need to add quality to the squad. The work's been in place since we came in the door on the targets we want to bring a bit of continuity to the football club."

How do Dunfermline compare?

So how does this Dunfermline side compare in terms of pure statistics? On the surface, they are pretty impressive.

Apart from a one-week blip later that month, McPake's side have led from the front since going to the top of the table in September. They are unbeaten in 21 homes games in all competitions this season, their only league defeat came with a 2-0 reverse to Montrose way back in October and a run of 13 games without defeat has them sitting 13 points clear of second-top Falkirk.

Their only other defeats this season came away from home - to top-flight Ross County in the League Cup in July, second-tier Partick Thistle on penalties in the Scottish Cup in January and then current Championship leaders Dundee in the Challenge Cup later that month.

However, their points total isn't quite as impressive. Admittedly, they still have three games left, but Dunfermline's current tally of 74 is five less than Cove last season.

It's also dwarfed by Rangers' title-winning total of 102 in 2013-14, when they finished 39 points ahead of the Pars, and even Ally McCoist's side fell short in their attempt to win back-to-back promotions.

Livingston did manage a second promotion the year after their League 1 triumph in 2016-17, when they finished with 81 points despite seven defeats.

However, Dunfermline could only finish fifth the year after their previous League 1 title, with a 79-point total, in 2015-16.

Where must the Pars improve?

Craig Wighton, who scored twice against Queens, is one of three Dunfermline strikers who will have another chance to impress in the second tier

With an average age of less than 24, there's plenty of room for growth within McPake's squad - and the addition of a bit of experience too.

On their way to relegation last season, it was draws - 14 of them - that were Dunfermline's downfall as they finished in the play-off spot.

This season, they have tied 11 times - more than any other side. And they have only only won nine games at home compared to 12 on the road.

Despite Saturday's five-goal spree, they've scored fewer than Falkirk and Airdrieonians, so it's safe to say a consistent striker is the missing link.

"Even in the games where we've played Championship teams, we've been very competitive, but we do know we need to add to the squad," McPake added.

The 38-year-old is determined to show he was harshly sacked by Dundee with his side in the Premiership relegation zone. Should he achieve a second successive promotion for the Dunfermline, he will be on his way to being lauded like a previous former centre-half forced to retire early through injury - a certain Jim Leishman.