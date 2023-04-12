Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers fans called for managing director Stewart Robertson and Ross Wilson to leave the club

Rangers and Nottingham Forest have agreed a compensation deal for the Ibrox club's sporting director, Ross Wilson, to move to the City Ground.

The 39-year-old Scot replaces Filippo Giraldi, who was sacked on Wednesday after only six months in post with the Premier League club.

Wilson joined Rangers in October 2019 after working with Watford, Huddersfield Town and Southampton.

But a section of Rangers fans have been critical of some of his signings.

Giraldi joined Forest in October after they made a British record 22 signings in the summer in preparation for their return to the top flight, with the Italian overseeing their January transfer spending.

However, they dropped into the relegation zone after Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa, days after owner Evangelos Marinakis said results "must improve immediately" under manager Steve Cooper.

Wilson's rise to prominence started as Falkirk's head of football development and football administration.

He became football business director with Watford before top football operations roles with Huddersfield, Southampton and Rangers, also being a board member at his latest three clubs.

He helped Rangers win the Scottish title under Steven Gerrard, appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as his successor as Rangers reached the Europa League final and then brought in Michael Beale from Queens Park Rangers after the Dutchman's sacking this season.

However, with Celtic having regained the title last season and now poised to retain it, fans recently unfurled a flag calling for managing director Stewart Robertson and Wilson to leave the club.