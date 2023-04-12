Tottenham and Brighton charged by Football Association over "mass confrontation"
Tottenham and Brighton have both been charged by the Football Association following a "mass confrontation" during Spurs' 2-1 victory on Saturday.
Seagulls manager Roberto de Zerbi and Spurs interim boss Cristian Stellini were sent off after both side's benches clashed in the 58th minute.
The FA said both clubs failed to ensure "technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".
Spurs and Brighton have until Monday, 17 April to respond to the charge.
The incident occurred after De Zerbi's side had a goal disallowed for handball for a second time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) later turned down a penalty appeal and refereeing body PGMOL has since admitted Brighton should have been awarded a spot-kick.
