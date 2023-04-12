Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sam Roscoe watches his header beat Aaron McCarey and go into the Glentoran net

Bobby Burns hit a late leveller for Glentoran to earn a 1-1 draw with a Linfield side now nine points behind leaders Larne with three games left.

Larne will clinch a first Premiership title if they avoid defeat against Crusaders at on Friday night.

Same Roscoe headed in at the nearpost from Matthew Clarke's corner to put the hosts in front on 40 minutes at a blustery Windsor Park.

Burns stretched to fire home the injury-time equaliser.

More to follow....