Rangers fans called for managing director Stewart Robertson and Ross Wilson to leave the club

Nottingham Forest have appointed Ross Wilson as sporting director after agreeing a compensation deal for the 39-year-old with Rangers.

The Scot replaces Filippo Giraldi, who was sacked hours earlier on Wednesday after only six months in post with the Premier League club.

Wilson joined Rangers in October 2019 after working with Watford, Huddersfield Town and Southampton.

But a section of Rangers fans have been critical of some of his signings.

Giraldi joined Forest in October after they made a British record 22 signings in the summer in preparation for their return to the top flight, with the Italian overseeing their January transfer spending.

However, they dropped into the relegation zone after Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa, days after owner Evangelos Marinakis said results "must improve immediately" under manager Steve Cooper.

Rangers chairman John Bennett told his club website that Wilson had made an impact both on and off the pitch, pointing out that the club's transfer fee record was broken during his stay twice with the sales of defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey to Everton and Ajax respectively.

"His legacy will be the development of the Rangers Training Centre into a top-class environment and the integration and success of our women's programme," he said.

Wilson's rise to prominence started as Falkirk's head of football development and football administration.

He became football business director with Watford before top football operations roles with Huddersfield, Southampton and Rangers, also being a board member at his latest three clubs.

He helped Rangers win the Scottish title under Steven Gerrard, appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as his successor as the Glasgow side reached the Europa League final and then brought in Michael Beale from Queens Park Rangers after the Dutchman's sacking this season.

However, with Celtic having regained the title last season and now poised to retain it, fans recently unfurled a flag calling for managing director Stewart Robertson and Wilson to leave the club.

As he departed, Wilson wished his former club well, saying "this is a great club and there are so many reasons for Rangers to face the decades ahead with optimism and pride".