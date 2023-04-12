Close menu

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Blues can produce 'special' night in second leg

Chelsea substitute Mason Mount is denied a goal by a block from ex-Blues defender Antonio Rudiger
Chelsea have not won a match since defeating Leicester away 3-1 on 11 March

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can produce a "special" night and overturn a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in order to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His players, however, will have to do something they have not done in four games if they are to progress against the holders - score a goal.

Chelsea suffered a second successive defeat under interim boss Lampard after finishing with 10 men following Ben Chilwell's straight red card for a foul on Rodrygo in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

It means the Blues must score at least twice at Stamford Bridge in next Tuesday's return leg.

"Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge," said Lampard, who has now suffered 13 defeats in his last 16 matches as manager in all competitions across spells with Everton and Chelsea this season.

"We have to believe."

First time since 1993

Chelsea have failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since November/December 1993.

Since drawing 2-2 at home to Everton on 18 March before Graham Potter was sacked, the Blues have lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, drawn 0-0 with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge and lost 1-0 at Wolves, before Wednesday's defeat by Real.

They have failed to score in 17 games this season, their most since 1994-95 (also 17).

Lampard's side registered seven attempts at the Bernabeu of which three were on target.

Former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois produced a fine save to deny Raheem Sterling an equaliser before ex-Blues defender Antonio Rudiger's block frustrated Mason Mount right at the end.

Chelsea's Joao Felix has a shot against Real Madrid in the Champions League
Joao Felix has scored two goals since joining Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January

'Door is open'

Lampard, who returned to take charge last week until the end of the season, said after the game that his side is suffering from a lack of belief.

However, he remains confident his players can turn it around at Stamford Bridge against Real Madrid.

Pressed about his side's lack of goals, Lampard added: "Sometimes it is confidence, whether that is an individual thing or team confidence.

"If you keep working, something can change. Take Mason Mount's chance at the end, it might go in and the tie feels completely different.

"The door is open. It's up to us to kick it open.

"There's a bit of a lack of belief. The players don't know how good they are. There was some good in there. Next week will be a big fight.

"There are some details and mindset stuff, we have to be more positive. If we do that... I've been involved in those nights at Stamford Bridge."

'Embarrassing for Chelsea'

Chelsea, who are in the bottom half of the Premier League table, are at home to seventh-placed Brighton on Saturday - kick-off 15:00 BST - before they entertain Real in mid-week.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said Chelsea have "good attacking talents" but added: "A lot of Chelsea players, especially in forward areas, are hiding."

Sutton, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "Brentford have scored more goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season. That is embarrassing for Chelsea."

Mario Melchiot, an FA Cup winner with Chelsea in 2000, said the team was crying out for a new striker.

"Chelsea have great talent in the team, they all have ability," he told 5 Live.

"They need a striker but those guys playing at the moment need to show more desire to get goals."

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by Slippy Gs LoveChild, today at 00:32

    You can hear the special response from the fans already "Lamptard Out"

    a plane has already been hired with the banner almost complete

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 00:31

    He should be more worried about the Premier League, not the Champions League.

    Lose to Brighton, then Real, both at 'home', and maybe just maybe Todd will be looking for a 4th manager this season?

  • Comment posted by goni, today at 00:29

    Chelsea is better off with no manager lampard is useless so is gerrard

  • Comment posted by Baggy shorts and gravy, today at 00:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by justalondoner, today at 00:28

    This is what happens when loudmouth americans take over. Nevermind Allstars, Onestar will be better than this.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:23

    I do wonder if Lampard is just keeping the seat warm while Chelsea agree terms for Steven Gerrard's arrival next season.

    • Reply posted by justalondoner, today at 00:29

      justalondoner replied:
      Or Benitez....

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 00:22

    Lampard is a very consistent manager. He always loses.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 00:22

    Completely deluded.

  • Comment posted by twm, today at 00:22

    Mans on crack

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 00:21

    Lampard bringing back that winning mentality from his previous successes as manager

  • Comment posted by Slippy Gs LoveChild, today at 00:21

    Who's the most annoying?

    1. Fat Frank
    2. Chris Sutton
    3. All LiVARpoo fans

    • Reply posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 00:23

      Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC replied:
      Sutton. Without question

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 00:20

    I think the special response Lampard will get is ‘sod off Frank’
    He’s useless

  • Comment posted by Jock McCool, today at 00:18

    Chelsea Nil

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 00:18

    Legit laughed out loud at that headline 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Cheatyboy, today at 00:13

    🤣🤣🤣 Lampard 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 00:11

    😂🫵😂🫵

  • Comment posted by OriginalJonBlaze, today at 00:09

    Chelsea just need a striker and a good manager and they will be fine.

    Liverpool fan.

    • Reply posted by Slippy Gs LoveChild, today at 00:13

      Slippy Gs LoveChild replied:
      Why don't you give them Donkey Darwin Carrol

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 00:08

    Lampard must be the luckiest coach ever
    …a guy who failed at Derby .. failed at Chelsea and failed at Everton
    … is in charge of a team in last 16 of Champions league … he is a proven failure as a coach not once not even twice but three times … farcical

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:18

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hes an INTERIM manager for a reason

  • Comment posted by The_sacred_one, today at 00:08

    They have needed a proper striker since drogba left. I can’t believe they haven’t gone and spent 70/80 million on a proven goal machine. Just splashing cash on random “could be talents” ……. Just ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Ubermod, today at 00:15

      Ubermod replied:
      They are a ridiculous club. Have bought so much talent over the years that they have failed to accommodate and see the best of the likes of De Bruyne and Salah to name just a couple. Unbelievable that they still don't have a top striker

