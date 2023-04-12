Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have not won a match since defeating Leicester away 3-1 on 11 March

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can produce a "special" night and overturn a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in order to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His players, however, will have to do something they have not done in four games if they are to progress against the holders - score a goal.

Chelsea suffered a second successive defeat under interim boss Lampard after finishing with 10 men following Ben Chilwell's straight red card for a foul on Rodrygo in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

It means the Blues must score at least twice at Stamford Bridge in next Tuesday's return leg.

"Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge," said Lampard, who has now suffered 13 defeats in his last 16 matches as manager in all competitions across spells with Everton and Chelsea this season.

"We have to believe."

First time since 1993

Chelsea have failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since November/December 1993.

Since drawing 2-2 at home to Everton on 18 March before Graham Potter was sacked, the Blues have lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, drawn 0-0 with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge and lost 1-0 at Wolves, before Wednesday's defeat by Real.

They have failed to score in 17 games this season, their most since 1994-95 (also 17).

Lampard's side registered seven attempts at the Bernabeu of which three were on target.

Former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois produced a fine save to deny Raheem Sterling an equaliser before ex-Blues defender Antonio Rudiger's block frustrated Mason Mount right at the end.

Joao Felix has scored two goals since joining Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January

'Door is open'

Lampard, who returned to take charge last week until the end of the season, said after the game that his side is suffering from a lack of belief.

However, he remains confident his players can turn it around at Stamford Bridge against Real Madrid.

Pressed about his side's lack of goals, Lampard added: "Sometimes it is confidence, whether that is an individual thing or team confidence.

"If you keep working, something can change. Take Mason Mount's chance at the end, it might go in and the tie feels completely different.

"The door is open. It's up to us to kick it open.

"There's a bit of a lack of belief. The players don't know how good they are. There was some good in there. Next week will be a big fight.

"There are some details and mindset stuff, we have to be more positive. If we do that... I've been involved in those nights at Stamford Bridge."

'Embarrassing for Chelsea'

Chelsea, who are in the bottom half of the Premier League table, are at home to seventh-placed Brighton on Saturday - kick-off 15:00 BST - before they entertain Real in mid-week.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said Chelsea have "good attacking talents" but added: "A lot of Chelsea players, especially in forward areas, are hiding."

Sutton, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "Brentford have scored more goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season. That is embarrassing for Chelsea."

Mario Melchiot, an FA Cup winner with Chelsea in 2000, said the team was crying out for a new striker.

"Chelsea have great talent in the team, they all have ability," he told 5 Live.

"They need a striker but those guys playing at the moment need to show more desire to get goals."