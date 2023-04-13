Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea are the Women's FA Cup holders - winners of the trophy for the past two seasons

Women's FA Cup semi-finals live on the BBC Dates : 15-16 April Coverage : Saturday - Manchester United v Brighton (17:15 BST) live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Sunday - Aston Villa v Chelsea (14:15 BST) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

The Women's FA Cup semi-finals take place this weekend, with four Women's Super League clubs competing for a place at Wembley.

Chelsea, who won the cup in 2021 and 2022, are aiming for a third successive triumph as they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday (14:15 BST).

Emma Hayes' side beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra time in the final last year, and are seeking a fifth Women's FA Cup in nine years.

Standing in their way are Aston Villa, who eliminated City in the last round and are playing in their fihave ever gotthat far. They meet at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday (17:15).

It is a game between the WSL's top and bottom clubs: United - the league's leading scorers with 46 goals from 17 matches - start as favourites against a Brighton side who have conceded 50 goals in 15 league matches this season.

If either game is level after 90 minutes, extra time will be played - with penalties to follow if needed.

Both games will be live on BBC television, with all four sides aiming for the final on 14 May.

Women's FA Cup semi-finals (all times BST)

Saturday, 15 April - Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion, 17.15 - live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Sunday, 16 April - Aston Villa v Chelsea, 14.15 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

How to follow on the BBC

Live TV coverage of United v Brighton will begin at 17.00 BST on Saturday on BBC Two, while coverage of Villa v Chelsea begins at 13.50 BST on Sunday on BBC One.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have commentary on both games as well, with Tom Gayle and former Liverpool, Everton and England defender Lindsay Johnson at Leigh Sports Village. Maz Farookhi and former Aston Villa and Liverpool defender Chloe Hudson-Jones will be at Bescot Community Stadium with commentary on Aston Villa v Chelsea.

The BBC Sport website will have live text and highlights from all four ties.