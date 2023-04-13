Steven Schumacher has led Plymouth Argyle to their highest league position since they were relegated form the Championship in 2010

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he is proud to have been nominated for the League One manager of the season award.

Schumacher has put the Pilgrims in contention for promotion and the title.

He also won back-to-back manager of the month awards this term and led Argyle to the final of the Papa Johns Trophy.

He is joined fellow top-three managers Darren Moore, of Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna in the running for the award.

"It's been brilliant," Schumacher said.

"It's been super competitive and three teams all on more than 80 points after 40 games, which is more than two points a game, is an incredible standard and I know I'm proud to be recognised.

"It's hard work, it doesn't go unnoticed, it's not just us either. I know we get the recognition, but our staff do a lot of work, our recruitment team do a lot of work and I always recognise them and it's important to do so.

"But whoever gets the award will have deserved it, I'm just glad to be in contention because that just shows that us and Plymouth Argyle are doing something right."

Bali Mumba was the first Plymouth Argyle player to win the EFL's young player of the month award since Luke Jephcott took the honour in January 2020

Wing-back Bali Mumba has been nominated for the League One young player of the year award.

The 21-year-old, who was the EFL's young player of the month for September, has played 43 times and scored six goals during his season-long loan from Norwich City.

"He's been unbelievable for us. From the minute he walked through the door everyone fell in love with him," Schumacher added.

"The way he is, the way he smiles, the way his attitude is, you can't help but like him, and his performances on the pitch have been brilliant.

"He's scored some big goals for us, come up with some huge assists and played a lot of minutes as well, which is something that he didn't manage to do in his last loan spell.

"He's earned himself a nomination and he will probably, I don't know for sure, but hopefully will be recognised in the team of the season as well."