Feyenoord v Roma

FeyenoordFeyenoord17:45RomaRoma
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|5
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|15
|2
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|4
|11
|13
|3
|Bodø/Glimt
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|4
|Zürich
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|16
|-11
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|2
|Rennes
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|8
|3
|12
|3
|AEK Larnaca
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|4
|Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Betis
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|4
|8
|16
|2
|Roma
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|4
|10
|3
|Ludogorets
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|4
|HJK Helsinki
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|13
|-11
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|13
|2
|Union Berlin
|6
|4
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|3
|Sporting Braga
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|4
|Malmö FF
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|11
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Sociedad
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|2
|8
|15
|2
|Man Utd
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|15
|3
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|6
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Feyenoord
|6
|2
|2
|2
|13
|9
|4
|8
|2
|FC Midtjylland
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|8
|4
|8
|3
|Lazio
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|8
|4
|SK Sturm Graz
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|8
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Freiburg
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|3
|10
|14
|2
|Nantes
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|9
|3
|FK Qarabag
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|5
|4
|8
|4
|Olympiakos
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|11
|-9
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ferencvárosi TC
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|2
|Monaco
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|10
|3
|Trabzonspor
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|9
|2
|9
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6