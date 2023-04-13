Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Neil Warnock has won four of his 10 games in charge of Huddersfield since returning for a second spell in February

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has not ruled out returning to football again next season.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement to take over at the struggling Championship side in February.

The Terriers have won three of their past four matches to move out of the second tier relegation zone.

"I'd fancy staying on next season if I were 20 years younger. I only work February, March and April now," he told BBC Radio Leeds. external-link

"I won't be doing anything until next February, but I wouldn't write off me coming back to help somebody."

Warnock has managed 1,613 games across his career and is the second oldest manager in the top four leagues after former England boss Roy Hodgson, 75, returned to Crystal Palace last month.

American businessman Kevin M Nagle is in the process of completing a takeover of the West Yorkshire side from Dean Hoyle.

Warnock, who had announced his retirement from management in April 2022, said his focus is solely on trying to make sure the club retains its second tier status.

"What I've said is that if I can help at all [next season] then I will do but the biggest help I can be is helping the club stay up," he added.

"Staying up will ease a lot of problems in terms of jobs and things that are at stake if you go down. I don't have time to think about anything other than that."