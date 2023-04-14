Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool will not make a move for Jude Bellingham this summer - who could cost in excess of £100m

Jurgen Klopp says he will work with the team he has after Liverpool ruled out a summer move for England international Jude Bellingham.

The Reds had been heavily linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder but will not pursue a move because of the money involved.

Manager Klopp compared it to a five-year-old asking for a Ferrari for Christmas.

"You wouldn't say 'oh that's a good idea'," said the 55-year-old German.

"You would say 'no, that is too expensive and anyway, you cannot drive it'. If this kid is then their whole life unhappy because he cannot get a Ferrari, it would be a really sad life.

"You look what you can do, and you work with that.

"What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it, but there are moments when you have to accept that this or that is not possible for us, you step aside and do different stuff."

Liverpool will have Luis Diaz available when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday (20:00 BST).

More to follow.