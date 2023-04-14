Marc Skinner's Manchester United are playing in their first Women's FA Cup semi-final

Women's FA Cup semi-final - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion Date : Saturday, 15 April Venue : Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 17.15 BST Coverage : Watch live coverage on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner says his side are relishing the pressure as they bid to reach their first Women's FA Cup final.

United, who have never won a major women's trophy, are top of the Women's Super League (WSL).

They host Brighton, bottom of the WSL, in the semi-finals on Saturday.

"We should be [enjoying being the team to beat] and I think we are. We are showing that in our performances," said Skinner.

"The players agree that we absorb and enjoy the amount of pressure that comes with being a team like us and what we want to achieve.

"If we weren't trying to be successful, there would be no pressure."

This is Manchester United's first Women's FA Cup semi-final, with the club having only been formed in its current guise for the 2018-19 season, and they also sit top of the Women's Super League.

Since losing 1-0 at Chelsea on 12 March they have won back-to-back league matches 4-0 - including beating Brighton in their previous game - and reached the FA Cup semi-finals by defeating Championship club Lewes.

"I've been really pleased with how the players have adapted," said Skinner. "The game against Brighton wasn't easy, it was a difficult pitch and they had half chances we will look at, but to come through and win 4-0 shows progression from our team."

Since that defeat, Brighton have appointed Melissa Phillips as their third permanent manager of the season, the former London City Lionesses boss taking over from interim Amy Merricks in the dugout.

But Skinner said: "We'll always focus on ourselves. Mel has just come in so you don't know how long she has had to prepare, so we have to prepare shapes and have a full scope.

"It will be a challenge for a cup game where league form doesn't really matter."

Phillips won't tell Brighton's 'secrets'

Melissa Phillips managed London City Lionesses for the first half of the 2022-23 season

Phillips, who joined from NWSL side Angel City, is looking forward to the task of facing the WSL leaders on Saturday.

"There's no pressure at all, [it's a] challenge against one of best teams in the league," she said.

"The priority is the league, but it's not just about staying up. It has been difficult on staff because of the transition over the last year. We want to come in and provide stability."

The 35-year-old, who had taken Lionesses to the top of the Women's Championship before departing for a coaching role in the United States in January, said she was impressed by Brighton's previous performance against United despite the result.

When asked what tactical changes she might make from that game, she said: "Can't give away secrets just now, can we?

"There was a lot of good out of that performance. After going 2-0 down the team opened up more, stretched to get back in it - 4-0 wasn't indicative of how competitive we were. We know their class, so we will make adjustments."