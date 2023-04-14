Eirin Cashin made his Republic of Ireland Under-21 debut in June 2022 - four months after his first Derby start

Derby County centre-back Eiran Cashin says he is "not too bothered" about missing out on a nomination for the EFL young player of the season award.

Cashin, 21, has played in all but four of the Rams' 41 games in their push for League One promotion.

Derby kept six clean sheets in seven games league games between November and January after academy graduate Cashin returned from a one-game absence.

"Being nominated would have been nice," Cashin told BBC Radio Derby.

I would run through brick walls for Derby - Cashin

Cashin added: "I had no idea it was a thing until I got tagged in it. Then I realised what it was. I'd rather make the play-offs and get promoted - I play a team sport, that's what I want to do. I'm not too bothered now."

Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys, Charlton Athletic winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Plymouth Argyle full-back Bali Mumba, who is on loan from Norwich City, are in the running for the League One award.

Derby became automatic promotion contenders because of their form and defensive record across more than four months after Paul Warne was appointed manager in September, but they make the trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday on a run of one win and one clean sheet in their past eight matches.

"We're all focused," said Cashin, who acknowledged that his own confidence took "a little bit of a dip" but praised Warne's impact. "We know what the game is. We're reminded every day by the gaffer and the team.

"We want to go up. We're willing to run that extra mile. I'm still learning under him - he's a very good manager and the coaches are really good with us."

Derby agreed a two-year contract extension with Cashin last summer, committing him to the club until 2024.

Mansfield-born Cashin is eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland through a grandmother, starting both games of an unsuccessful Euro Under-21s qualifying double-header against Israel in September.

"I'm a little bit of a natural leader in the sense that I'll drive with the ball, take risks with my passes and shout at people if I feel they need to be shouted at," he said.

"It's been a massive learning curve this season. I've come on leaps and bounds and learned a lot about myself and other players."