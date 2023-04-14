Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Vaudin is Guernsey's joint-leading appearance-maker of the season having played 33 times

Guernsey FC defender Tom Vaudin says the club are capable of challenging for promotion next season if they can keep their squad fit.

The Green Lions were bottom of Isthmian League South Central with just 11 points in early January.

But a run of eight wins and five draws in 17 games has seen Guernsey seal survival with three games left.

It is form, which if repeated through the while season, would put Guernsey in the play-off places.

"You've got to be looking at that promotion push again," Vaudin told BBC Radio Guernsey when asked about ambitions for next season.

"It's hard to say because we're on an island with a limited amount of people and limited players, so a few injuries and it can really have a massive effect on the team.

"These UK teams can go and just buy a few extra players in and they're all right, so it does put us in a much more difficult position.

"However, I think if everyone does stay fit and healthy, with the calibre of player that we've got, we can definitely push for promotion next season."

While Vaudin has featured in 33 of Guernsey's 35 league games this season, manager Tony Vance has had selection headaches.

Influential players such as Kieran Mahon, Charlton Gauvain, Will Fazakerley and Ross Allen have all missed significant chunks of the season, especially before Christmas.

"I think people were thinking this could be us heading towards relegation by the end of the season," added Vaudin.

"But we've pulled together and with three games left, to be safe is absolutely amazing.

"I was told a stat that the second half of the season, if we could have replicated it in the first half we would actually be third in the table, so it just shows the comeback that we've made."