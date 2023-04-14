Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Team news, statistics and squad selectors for the weekend Scottish Premiership games.

Hibernian v Hearts (Sat, 12:30)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is hopeful experienced defenders Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson can return from knee problems.

Mykola Kuharevich is pushing for a start after scoring from the bench in last week's loss at Tannadice.

Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle remain out.

Robert Snodgrass is suspended for Hearts, but interim manager Steven Naismith has already informed the veteran midfielder he will not feature again.

Late calls will be made on forward Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Zander Clark, who missed the home defeat to St Mirren.

Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.

Did you know? Hibernian are winless in six Scottish Premiership games against rivals Hearts, who are unbeaten in six league away games against Hibs.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v St Johnstone (15:00)

Livingston full-back Cristian Montano has recovered from a knock and should be available along with midfielder Stephane Omeonga, who is back in training. Ayo Obileye and Tom Parkes remain out.

St Johnstone defender Andy Considine is suspended, while attacker Nicky Clark is out for the season after ankle surgery, joining Chris Kane, Charlie Gilmour and Callum Booth on the sidelines.

Did you know? Livingston have won both of their league meetings with St Johnstone this season so far but are yet to win three straight top-flight games against them.

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Dundee United

Motherwell midfielder Calum Butcher will be assessed after picking up a knock last weekend, but Ross Tierney has had a setback in his recovery from a groin problem.

Forward Jon Obika remains out with a hamstring issue. Joe Efford and Riku Danzaki are back training with Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll out long-term.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns, with Glenn Middleton, Dylan Levitt, Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith still missing.

Did you know? Motherwell are looking to earn back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over Dundee United for the first time since March 2016.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v St Mirren

Rangers defender Connor Goldson remains out with a hip flexor problem while Ryan Kent, Ryan Jack, Scott Wright, Antonio Colak and Ridvan Yilmaz have joined the Ibrox injury list.

Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Leon King continue their recoveries.

St Mirren have no fresh injuries as defender Richard Tait and striker Jonah Ayunga remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their past eight top-flight home games against St Mirren, who last won at Ibrox in 1991.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Kilmarnock have Kyle Vassell available again after the striker missed the trip to Aberdeen through injury.

Liam Polworth and Ben Chrisene are also back in training, but have been earmarked for comebacks in a reserve game next Tuesday.

Rory McKenzie completes a two-match suspension while Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes are out.

Celtic have an unchanged squad, with Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and James Forrest not yet ready to return.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost 11 of their past 12 meetings with Celtic in all competitions.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team