Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino as PSG head coach in 2022

Paris St-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has denied making racist comments while he was manager of Nice.

In a leaked email external-link sent to Nice's owners, it was alleged Galtier said there were too many black and Muslim players in the squad.

Galtier, 56, managed Nice during the 2021-22 season.

The Nice prosecution office has launched a preliminary investigation into "discrimination based on alleged race or religion".

"I have decided to take legal action against those who have violated my honour and I can only be satisfied with the opening of an investigation," said Frenchman Galtier.

"I was stunned by the comments that were attributed to me and that were relayed in an irresponsible manner.

"I am a child of the HLM estates (subsidised housing estates), raised in diversity, raised to respect others no matter their origin, their colour or their religion."

PSG said the club supports Galtier and "wishes that the judicial system will shine a light on the truth on the serious allegations against our coach".

Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz, who is Muslim and won the Ligue 1 title with Lille under Galtier, has defended his former manager.

"I worked with Galtier and never felt negative behaviour from him about my religion or nationality," he said.

"He is a great coach as well as a great person."

League leaders PSG face Lens at Parc des Princes on Saturday.