Tyler Harvey scored his first goals for more than a month

Two late Tyler Harvey goals kept Truro City in third place in Southern League Premier South as they beat Metropolitan Police 2-0 at Bolitho Park.

City failed to convert a host of first-half chances as they try to ensure a top three finish.

Former Plymouth Argyle forward Harvey came on 10 minutes into the second half, and 20 minutes later he bundled the ball home for a precious lead.

He got a second in stoppage time after Andrew Neal's saved shot came to him.

Truro remain four points of second-placed Bracknell Town, who they host on Monday night, with three games to play.

They are nine points off leaders West-super-Mare who seem all-but-assured of winning the title.