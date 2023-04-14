Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Women's Super League on 2 April

Women's FA Cup semi-final - Aston Villa v Chelsea Date : Sunday, 16 April Venue : Bescot Community Stadium, Walsall Kick-off: 14.15 BST Coverage : Watch live coverage on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward says the club's first Women's FA Cup semi-final is a "massive" moment for the team.

Villa face holders Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, with a place in the Wembley final on the line.

The winner will play Manchester United or Brighton on May 14.

"There's no dressing it up, it's an FA Cup semi-final and as a young girl you always dream about these moments and getting to Wembley - whether that's as a player, coach or staff," said Ward.

"There's an excitement growing because it's an opportunity. That's the message, that we're 90 minutes away from Wembley."

Aston Villa are having arguably their best ever season - as well as a first FA Cup semi-final, they sit fifth in the Women's Super League having never previously finished higher than ninth.

Villa are expecting at least 4,500 fans at the Bescot Community Stadium in Walsall for the semi-final against a Chelsea side who beat them 3-0 in their previous WSL game on 2 April.

"I think we should always respect them but never fear them," Ward said of the reigning WSL and FA Cup champions.

"They are an unbelievable side, they really are. They have an abundance of world-class talent and we know that. But this is a one-off game.

"That match before the international break will probably help us a lot because we have learnt a lot from it. It's about taking that into this game and trying to seize the opportunity."

Chelsea 'can cope' without key defenders

Chelsea captain and England international Millie Bright is unavailable for the FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea go into the game without first choice centre-back pairing Kadeisha Buchanan and Millie Bright, who are both injured.

However manager Emma Hayes backs her team to cope, telling her pre-match news conference: "Nothing changes, we build a squad to prepare for this moment.

"Our players want these opportunities, to continue to impress. We have a team full of internationals, we have the qualities to cope."

Hayes is expecting an improved Villa performance from Chelsea's win two weeks ago, while tipping Ward's side to challenge the top four next season.

"It's a cup game which makes it difficult," she said. "Villa were disappointed in their performance last time, so we will expect an aggressive performance and difficult game.

"We will prepare as we do every week, but this time with a cup final on line. At the end of the game we want to be going to Wembley.

"Carla has done a great job, they are efficient against top teams, they make the most of set pieces and in the transitions. The next step is how do you be more than that, she knows that, she will have to keep improving the squad.

"They have had an amazing season, consistent performances throughout, so I can see them taking the step for top four."