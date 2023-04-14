Last updated on .From the section Football

West Ham have won just two of their past 29 Premier League games against Arsenal, losing 22 of those matches

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says West Ham counterpart David Moyes is "a very special person" as he prepares to face his former boss on Sunday.

Arteta, who played under Moyes at Everton between 2005 and 2011, will hope his side can respond to last week's draw at Liverpool as they seek a first Premier League title since 2004.

"It's more than respect, it's admiration," Arteta said of the Scot.

Moyes' West Ham are in 14th place, but just three points clear of relegation.

"I loved playing for him," added the 41-year-old Arteta, who was signed by Moyes from Real Sociedad.

"I would go through a brick wall for him when he was my manager. I think everybody would in that squad.

"[He is] exceptional at managing the group and dealing with individuals, and a very special person, a really special human being.

"Very trustworthy and a man who honours his word, someone who I learned a lot from. He saw things in me I didn't know and asked me to play in positions I never played before in my life."

Arsenal saw their lead at the top reduced to six points after they surrendered a two-goal lead against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Reigning champions Manchester City, who host struggling Leicester City on Saturday, have a game in hand - while the top two will meet at Etihad Stadium on 26 April.

"You need luck in the right moment. That is really important and how you think about it," said Arteta.

"There is another part in sport, it's about inches. Those inches have to go your way.

"We are where we are. We are happy where we are. We have to finish the job. In order to do that, we need that extra bit of everybody."

The Gunners visit West Ham on Sunday (14:00 BST), with their London rivals in need of three points themselves as they look to build on last weekend's victory at Fulham.

"They have got themselves in a great position," Moyes said on Arsenal's title bid.

"They are very good and they have a good record on the road. It makes it a difficult game but we have had a good couple of games against Arsenal over the past years and hopefully we can do that again."