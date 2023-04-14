Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Fifth-placed Tottenham moved seven points clear of Brighton in the race for European football with their win

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says he does not "love listening to foxy people" following his dismissal in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham last weekend.

The Italian and his Spurs counterpart Cristian Stellini were shown red cards after they clashed on the touchline during an ill-tempered match.

De Zerbi later accused compatriot Stellini of showing a lack of respect.

"I think I didn't make a mistake - and I am clear and I'm honest and I like speaking directly," he said.

De Zerbi took issue with Stellini's opposing post-match view that Spurs were worthy winners, suggesting their interim boss was "foxy".

"We are still frustrated for sure," said the Seagulls manager. "We are looking forward to playing again tomorrow. We want to win the game because we deserved to win in Tottenham.

"In the interview, when I [heard] that Tottenham deserved to win, it's not right, it's not correct. It's foxy people.

"When we won at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, I said we didn't deserve the victory. [It was] clear.

"I don't love listening to foxy people."

Both clubs have since been charged by the Football Association following a "mass confrontation" in the 58th minute.

The Seagulls, who had two goals disallowed, received an apology from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for the failure to award a penalty to Kaoru Mitoma with 20 minutes remaining in the 2-1 defeat.

The video assistant referee official Michael Salisbury was dropped from this week's round of Premier League fixtures.

Despite four yellow cards and two reds since taking over from Graham Potter as manager in September, De Zerbi insisted "passion" is a part of his character that he cannot lose.

"I didn't say bad words and I respect always," he added. "You have your style of life, I have my style and when I have something to say I am used to speaking in a direct way.

"For sure I can improve in a lot of things and in a lot of parts of my work, but I can't and I don't want to lose my DNA.

"My DNA is passion. I'm not better than the other coaches, I am a normal coach and the best part of myself is the passion."