Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 14 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town 0-2 The New Saints: Bala held out until the second half against leaders Saints but were undone as Declan McManus and Ryan Brobbel struck in quick succession.

Play-Off Conference

Airbus UK Broughton 1-3 Flint Town: Airbus's difficult season continued as they fell behind early to Flint midfielder Danny Harrison's fourth-minute goal. The Wingmakers did draw level through Beau Cornish moments into the second half, but were soon behind again as first Okera Simmonds and then Jean-Louis Akpro gave Flint the advantage.

Saturday, 15 April

Championship Conference

Newtown v Cardiff Met University (14:30):

Connah's Quay Nomads v Penybont (14:30):

Play-Off Conference

Caernarfon Town v Pontypridd United (14:30):

Haverfordwest County v Aberystwyth Town (17:15):

Wednesday, 19 April

Play-Off Conference

Flint Town v Caernarfon Town (19:30):