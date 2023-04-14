Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury in United's 2-2 Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag's side were reduced to 10 men when Martinez was helped off in the 86th minute with United leading 2-1.

Martinez's centre-back partner Raphael Varane also sustained an injury and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery," the club said.

