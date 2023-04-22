Close menu
Championship
HullHull City15:00WatfordWatford
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Watford

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Darlow
  • 2Coyle
  • 4Greaves
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 3Elder
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 24Seri
  • 27Slater
  • 7Tufan
  • 18Traoré
  • 14Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Ebiowei
  • 15Woods
  • 20Pelkas
  • 35Simons
  • 45Taylor

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 57Andrews
  • 22Porteous
  • 27Kabasele
  • 14Kamara
  • 25Bacuna
  • 23Sarr
  • 12Sema
  • 6Louza
  • 11Koné
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 7Davis
  • 15Cathcart
  • 18Asprilla
  • 26Hamer
  • 42Morris
  • 44Hoedt
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley422614280324892
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton432015854371775
4Middlesbrough432281382523074
5Millwall431811145042865
6Blackburn42197164648-264
7West Brom421712135445963
8Coventry431615125344963
9Sunderland431614136152962
10Norwich431711155648862
11Preston431711154351-862
12Watford431514145250259
13Swansea431611166161059
14Bristol City431314165053-353
15Birmingham431411184653-753
16Hull431314164960-1153
17Stoke431410195450452
18Rotherham421016164656-1046
19Cardiff42129213751-1445
20Huddersfield431111214261-1944
21QPR431111214168-2744
22Reading431310204463-1943
23Blackpool43911234469-2538
24Wigan43913213563-2837
