Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City15:00ReadingReading
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments0

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley422614280324892
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton432015854371775
4Middlesbrough432281382523074
5Millwall431811145042865
6Blackburn42197164648-264
7West Brom421712135445963
8Coventry431615125344963
9Sunderland431614136152962
10Norwich431711155648862
11Preston431711154351-862
12Watford431514145250259
13Swansea431611166161059
14Bristol City431314165053-353
15Birmingham431411184653-753
16Hull431314164960-1153
17Stoke431410195450452
18Rotherham421016164656-1046
19Cardiff42129213751-1445
20Huddersfield431111214261-1944
21QPR431111214168-2744
22Reading431310204463-1943
23Blackpool43911234469-2538
24Wigan43913213563-2837
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport