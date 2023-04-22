Burnley v Queens Park Rangers

BurnleyBurnley15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|42
|26
|14
|2
|80
|32
|48
|92
|2
|Sheff Utd
|42
|25
|7
|10
|65
|36
|29
|82
|3
|Luton
|43
|20
|15
|8
|54
|37
|17
|75
|4
|Middlesbrough
|43
|22
|8
|13
|82
|52
|30
|74
|5
|Millwall
|43
|18
|11
|14
|50
|42
|8
|65
|6
|Blackburn
|42
|19
|7
|16
|46
|48
|-2
|64
|7
|West Brom
|42
|17
|12
|13
|54
|45
|9
|63
|8
|Coventry
|43
|16
|15
|12
|53
|44
|9
|63
|9
|Sunderland
|43
|16
|14
|13
|61
|52
|9
|62
|10
|Norwich
|43
|17
|11
|15
|56
|48
|8
|62
|11
|Preston
|43
|17
|11
|15
|43
|51
|-8
|62
|12
|Watford
|43
|15
|14
|14
|52
|50
|2
|59
|13
|Swansea
|43
|16
|11
|16
|61
|61
|0
|59
|14
|Bristol City
|43
|13
|14
|16
|50
|53
|-3
|53
|15
|Birmingham
|43
|14
|11
|18
|46
|53
|-7
|53
|16
|Hull
|43
|13
|14
|16
|49
|60
|-11
|53
|17
|Stoke
|43
|14
|10
|19
|54
|50
|4
|52
|18
|Rotherham
|42
|10
|16
|16
|46
|56
|-10
|46
|19
|Cardiff
|42
|12
|9
|21
|37
|51
|-14
|45
|20
|Huddersfield
|43
|11
|11
|21
|42
|61
|-19
|44
|21
|QPR
|43
|11
|11
|21
|41
|68
|-27
|44
|22
|Reading
|43
|13
|10
|20
|44
|63
|-19
|43
|23
|Blackpool
|43
|9
|11
|23
|44
|69
|-25
|38
|24
|Wigan
|43
|9
|13
|21
|35
|63
|-28
|37
