Fleetwood Town v Milton Keynes Dons

FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|42
|27
|8
|7
|73
|45
|28
|89
|2
|Ipswich
|42
|25
|13
|4
|87
|33
|54
|88
|3
|Sheff Wed
|43
|25
|12
|6
|75
|36
|39
|87
|4
|Barnsley
|42
|25
|7
|10
|74
|38
|36
|82
|5
|Peterborough
|43
|23
|4
|16
|73
|51
|22
|73
|6
|Bolton
|42
|20
|12
|10
|56
|33
|23
|72
|7
|Derby
|43
|20
|12
|11
|65
|44
|21
|72
|8
|Wycombe
|43
|20
|8
|15
|57
|44
|13
|68
|9
|Portsmouth
|43
|16
|17
|10
|57
|47
|10
|65
|10
|Charlton
|43
|15
|13
|15
|63
|59
|4
|58
|11
|Lincoln City
|42
|12
|20
|10
|42
|43
|-1
|56
|12
|Shrewsbury
|42
|16
|8
|18
|50
|55
|-5
|56
|13
|Fleetwood
|43
|13
|15
|15
|50
|47
|3
|54
|14
|Exeter
|43
|14
|11
|18
|60
|58
|2
|53
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|14
|10
|17
|55
|64
|-9
|52
|16
|Burton
|41
|13
|10
|18
|55
|77
|-22
|49
|17
|Cheltenham
|42
|12
|11
|19
|37
|54
|-17
|47
|18
|Port Vale
|43
|12
|10
|21
|43
|65
|-22
|46
|19
|MK Dons
|43
|11
|10
|22
|40
|61
|-21
|43
|20
|Oxford Utd
|42
|9
|14
|19
|41
|52
|-11
|41
|21
|Cambridge
|42
|11
|7
|24
|36
|63
|-27
|40
|22
|Morecambe
|43
|8
|14
|21
|39
|71
|-32
|38
|23
|Accrington
|42
|9
|11
|22
|36
|73
|-37
|38
|24
|Forest Green
|43
|6
|9
|28
|30
|81
|-51
|27
