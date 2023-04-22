St Johnstone v Hibernian

Follow live coverage from 14:30 BST
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|32
|30
|1
|1
|102
|24
|78
|91
|2
|Rangers
|32
|25
|4
|3
|81
|32
|49
|79
|3
|Aberdeen
|32
|16
|2
|14
|50
|52
|-2
|50
|4
|Hearts
|33
|13
|7
|13
|50
|48
|2
|46
|5
|St Mirren
|32
|12
|8
|12
|38
|47
|-9
|44
|6
|Hibernian
|32
|13
|4
|15
|48
|51
|-3
|43
|7
|Livingston
|32
|12
|6
|14
|33
|50
|-17
|42
|8
|Motherwell
|32
|10
|6
|16
|43
|47
|-4
|36
|9
|St Johnstone
|32
|9
|5
|18
|33
|53
|-20
|32
|10
|Ross County
|33
|7
|7
|19
|27
|46
|-19
|28
|11
|Dundee Utd
|32
|7
|7
|18
|34
|58
|-24
|28
|12
|Kilmarnock
|32
|7
|7
|18
|27
|58
|-31
|28
