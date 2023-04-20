Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Sean Dyche has said Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "in my thinking" to return following a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have reported no new injury concerns, with the same squad available from the win at Southampton.

Nathan Ferguson and Nathaniel Clyne will be assessed but Wilfried Zaha and Vicente Guaita are still sidelined.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to return to the matchday squad for the first time since 4 February, while Amadou Onana is back in training.

Abdoulaye Doucoure serves the final game of a three-match suspension and Seamus Coleman remains out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

The fact Everton could not put away Fulham is a massive worry for them.

We know they will scrap away under Sean Dyche but they need more quality if they are going to pick up the points they need to stay up.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are safe now as far as I'm concerned after their recent revival under Roy Hodgson.

It is almost three years since Palace last won four league games in a row and they've only done it nine times in total in the top flight in the Premier League era.

So, it is only the law of probability that is stopping me from backing the Eagles to take this one. Everton are creaking, and cannot afford to lose, so I am going for a draw instead.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's 3-1 home victory against Everton last season is their only win in 16 Premier League meetings.

Everton can complete their first league double over Palace since 2004-05.

Palace could triumph in three successive home fixtures versus the Toffees for the first time.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have earned three successive victories since the return of Roy Hodgson, having previously been winless in 13 games.

They last won four in a row in June 2020 during Hodgson's previous stint at the club.

Palace have scored nine goals in three matches since Hodgson returned - as many as in their previous 16 league fixtures. They were the joint-lowest scorers in the division before his appointment.

The Eagles have won all four Premier League home games this season against teams below them in the table by a single-goal margin.

Palace have won a league-high six matches when conceding the opening goal this season.

Eberechi Eze has scored three goals in his last two Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 21.

Roy Hodgson won each of his first four Premier League fixtures as a manager against Sean Dyche, but he has since taken only one point from their four top-flight meetings.

Hodgson is winless in his last 11 Premier League matches as a manager versus Everton since his West Brom side recorded a 1-0 home victory in May 2011.

Everton

Everton won two of their first three Premier League fixtures under Sean Dyche but have since managed just one victory in eight attempts.

The Toffees are winless in 11 Premier League away games (D4, L7).

Everton can go 14 successive away matches without a win in all competitions for the first time since a run of 24 from September 1979 to September 1980.

They have won only two of their last 32 Premier League away fixtures, while Dyche has won only one of his last 21 top-flight away games as a manager.

Everton have conceded 18 Premier League goals under Dyche. Only Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Leicester City have let in more since his arrival.

However, Dyche has won six Premier League games as a manager against Palace, his joint-highest tally against any team.

Dwight McNeil has scored two goals in his last five Premier League games, as many as in his previous 71 appearances. He's one of just two players to score more than once for Everton under Dyche, along with Abdoulaye Doucoure.

